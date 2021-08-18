Amy Robach stuns in black top in must-see karaoke shots The star enjoyed her final days in Tokyo!

Good Morning America star Amy Robach had the time of her life covering the Tokyo Olympics, and she shared plenty of stunning photos from her time away.

On Tuesday, she posted some shots from the final night out, in which she enjoyed a karaoke session with ABC foreign correspondent James Longman and former ABC news anchor Kenneth Moton.

Amy looked amazing in a slinky black top, and she also highlighted the results of her fitness drive as her incredibly toned arms looked out of this world!

Sharing her joy with the photos, the mother-of-two wrote: "Instant mood booster coming across these gems from our final night in Tokyo… first two pics we were singing our hearts out to @aladdin #awholenewworld… Not sure about the rest."

She finished the post with a crying with laughter emoji, and we also would've felt the joy had we been there!

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with James saying: "Pure joy," and Kenneth joking: "I'm pretty sure mine was Beyoncé related. Best night after a long 3 weeks!

Amy enjoyed her time with her ABC colleagues

"I'm still upset Longman turned off my mic after my 5th or 6th song."

A third penned: "So fun!! Love how much you enjoy life and the moments it brings," while a fourth was full of praise for the GMA star. "Amy, you just light up everybody's lives," they posted.

Amy is now back in the States after providing Olympics coverage, but she faced a major struggle when she returned home – jet lag.

Posting about how it affected her, she wrote: "Studying my cards a little extra today because I got that jet lag brain going on. But so happy to be back with @officialtjholmes and @drjashton @abcgma3."

Amy and Kenneth sang a bit of Beyoncé

Fans were quick to show their support for Amy, with many sending love heart emojis her way, while others revealed how happy they were to have her back on the popular daytime show.

"We missed you," one wrote, while another commented: "Omg it's wonderful to see you all together the dream team is [fire emoji].

Amy, missed seeing you with the dream team you are pure sunshine." A third sympathised: "I don't even know how you are vertical!"

