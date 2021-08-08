Amy Robach looks unrecognisable with long hair and bangs in epic school photo shared by her daughter The Good Morning America star went on a trip down memory lane over the weekend

Amy Robach is currently enjoying a working holiday in Tokyo where she is hosting the 2020 Olympics for ABC.

The Good Morning America star has had an incredible career as a successful journalist which all kicked off after she graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in broadcast journalism.

And over the weekend, her daughter Ava shared an epic throwback photo of her famous mom as a college student on Instagram, which was re-shared by Amy.

In the photo, the mom-of-two looked unrecognisable with long hair and bangs as she posed for a picture sitting in her room in the halls of residence.

In the caption, Ava wrote: "College in a nutshell but 20 years ago."

Amy started her career at WCBD in 1995, working there for four years before going on to work at WTTG in Washington D.C. She moved to New York in 2003, working for four years at MSNBC, and later became co-anchor at Weekend Today in 2007.

Amy Robach looked almost unrecognisable in a throwback college photo

Amy moved to ABC News in 2012, and has been working on GMA as one of the show's main anchors since 2014.

During the pandemic, Amy, along with T.J. Holmes and Dr. Jennifer Ashton began hosting GMA3 – a show dedicated to informing viewers on the latest coronavirus news.

Amy has a close bond with her co-hosts and regularly goes running with T.J. When she isn't working, the star enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family.

The GMA star is married to actor Andrew Shue

Amy is a doting mother to daughters Ava and Annie, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. She is also stepmom to husband Andrew Shue's three sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt.

The pair got engaged in 2009 after meeting at a book party the previous year, and tied the knot on Amy's 37th birthday.

Amy is currently in Tokyo reporting on the Olympics

Amy and Andrew have worked hard to create a solid family unit for their children and are set to release their debut book together, Better Together, which focuses on bringing people together.

The book was inspired by their own experiences early on in their relationship, where they used to make up stories about the animals in their garden bonding in order to help make their own children - who were very young at the time - feel comfortable and secure about their new blended family.

