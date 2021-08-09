Amy Robach reveals struggle after returning to GMA following Tokyo adventure The Good Morning America star has been in Tokyo for the past few weeks

Amy Robach is never one to sit still for long and was straight back to work on Monday after returning to New York following her Tokyo adventure.

The Good Morning America star admitted that she was struggling though – understandably – with jet lag, and was inundated with support from fans.

The mom-of-two took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to reveal that she was back hosting GMA3 in Times Square.

She wrote: "Studying my cards a little extra today because I got that jet lag brain going on. But so happy to be back with @officialtjholmes and @drjashton @abcgma3."

Fans were quick to show their support for Amy, with many sending love heart emojis her way, while others revealed how happy they were to have her back on the popular daytime show.

"We missed you," one wrote, while another commented: "Omg it's wonderful to see you all together the dream team is [fire emoji]. Amy, missed seeing you with the dream team you are pure sunshine."

GMA's Amy Robach revealed her struggle with jet lag after returning home from Tokyo

A third sympathised: "I don’t even know how you are vertical!"

Amy made the most of every second of her time in Tokyo and in her spare time she enjoyed seeing the sites of the Japanese capital.

The star even managed to keep her impressive fitness regime up during her time away and was pictured running on a workout machine in her hotel room during her quarantine period.

While the ABC star enjoyed being in Tokyo, she is no doubt happy to be reunited with her family now that she's back in New York.

Amy spent nearly a month in Tokyo reporting on the 2020 Olympics

Amy is married to actor Andrew Shue, and the pair have five children between them. Amy is mom to daughters Ava and Annie who she shares with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh, and Andrew is dad to three sons from his first marriage.

The family are incredibly close and the celebrity couple have even written their debut book, Better Together, to help inspire other blended families.

Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

The GMA star was happy to be reunited with her family

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Amy and Andrew are often branded couple goals from their fans on social media. The pair are no strangers to travelling either, and just last month they enjoyed an action-packed vacation in Europe.

