Amy Robach's incredible health update will color you impressed Run like the wind!

Amy Robach is in full recovery and resurgence mode ever since her return to New York from the beautiful Tokyo, where she got to explore the entire city for Good Morning America viewers.

MORE: Amy Robach reflects on big change impacting her after returning to New York

And she's already kicked her return to normalcy into high gear, as she shared pictures after an incredible day of keeping healthy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach's 5 Style Lessons

The journalist posted a photograph of hers taken right from her run, where she managed to complete an impressive 16 mile route.

Amy is currently in full training mode as she's gearing up for the Berlin Marathon, which is scheduled to take place in September.

MORE: Amy Robach looks unrecognisable with long hair and bangs in epic school photo shared by her daughter

"Ahhhhhh running in 60 degree weather is my jam!!! Week 12 of training @berlinmarathon #marathontraining," she wrote in the caption.

Amy showed off her glow during her amazing 16 mile run

She even included a clip of hers nine miles in, and she still looked as peppy and excited as ever, barely breaking a sweat.

Amy's followers were very much in awe of her increasingly impressive feats and congratulated her, pumping her to keep going.

Deborah Roberts commented, "Run Amy run," and Amy's mother, Joan Robach, also left a comment saying, "Bravo" with a clapping and heart emoji.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartfelt tribute to her GMA colleagues

MORE: Amy Robach climbs to new heights while away from home

Several other fans were also there to send some love her way, with one writing, "Amy the motivator," and another adding, "Go @ajrobach Go!!!" Many also expressed how much they liked her workout outfit, especially her black and white leggings.

The GMA3 host has consistently kept her fans up to date on her fitness journey, especially since she began marathon training.

The GMA3 host's run was affected by her jet lag

She recently shared how she'd been faring since her Tokyo return, especially with the effects of jet lag involved.

She posted pictures of her first run back post-Tokyo, and wrote in the caption, "Back home and getting back in my stride - was supposed to run 16 this morning - but amended our training sked because jet lag is REAL - and we did a 12 miler instead and gotta say it felt pretty darn good!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.