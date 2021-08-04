The Good Morning America team has been a little bit split up, with Amy Robach providing coverage for the Olympics while colleagues like Dr. Jennifer Ashton remained back in the States.

And Jennifer penned a heartfelt tribute to her absent colleague, while also paying tribute to co-star T. J Holmes, who is still in America.

The 52-year-old shared a selfie of her and T. J in the studio, while Amy had called in via video-link.

In an emotional caption, she wrote: "All three of us in one pic… you can separate us by geography but we are still 'together' on the air…missing @ajrobach who is still in Tokyo but here remotely… and @officialtjholmes is just here in all his glory @abcgma3 On 1pm ET/12 pm PT on ABC."

Amy was quick to respond to her co-star's post, and she lovingly responded: "Miss you two so much," alongside two heart emojis.

Other fans also got emotional over the beautiful tribute, as one commented: "I love the rapport you three have and the information you bring!"

A second said: "Love your crew, ALWAYS HAPPY& AMAZING," and a third added: "Love all of you; whether together or apart! You keep us going and laughing!"

Jennifer shared an emotional message

Plenty of others complimented how the trio made a "great team" and several posted heart emojis.

Last month, it was Jennifer who was absent from our screens, as she enjoyed some time off in Italy, and the TV star caused a reaction with her beautiful holiday posts.

In the snap, the mom-of-two looked incredibly relaxed in a white jumper as the sunrise created the perfect backdrop.

She flashed a huge smile as she stood on a wooden veranda, close to some tables and chairs, presumably for a nice Italian breakfast.

Jennifer accessorized her look with a pair of huge sunglasses, a gold necklace alongside a multicolored one and a pair of beautiful earrings.

Amy is providing Olympics coverage live from Tokyo

"Ciao Italia…rested, recharged, re-invigorated…. The espresso helps :-)) 🇮🇹 #attitudeofgratitude," she wrote, alongside a red and white heart emoji.

Fans fell in love with her dreamy snap, and many associated themselves with Jennifer's message of gratitude.

One said: "I like the 'attitude of gratitude'! You look as relaxed as I've ever seen you. Try to hang onto that, at least until you arrive home. Ciao Bella!"

A second added: "Vacation looks great on you," while others left strings of emojis, mostly made up of hearts and flames.

