Amy Robach reflects on big change impacting her after returning to New York The Good Morning America star is training for the Berlin Marathon

Amy Robach is getting back to reality after spending several weeks in Tokyo reporting on the 2020 Olympics.

The Good Morning America star has wasted no time in returning to her running routine ahead of the Berlin Marathon, but has admitted that she is finding it hard.

The mom-of-two took to Instagram to share an update on her jet lag, revealing that it had been impacting her training.

VIDEO: GMA's Amy Robach reveals her five style lessons

She wrote: "Back home and getting back in my stride - was supposed to run 16 this morning - but amended our training sked because jet lag is REAL - and we did a 12 miler instead and gotta say it felt pretty darn good!!

"LOVED being back on the #nyc streets with my girl @nikespina and loved running in weather that was not Tokyo HOT.

"One more marathon training tidbit: listened to Malibu Rising by @tjenkinsreid the entire time and it was awesome, highly recommend!"

GMA's Amy Robach is still struggling from jet lag following her return to New York

Amy's dedication to her running was applauded by her loyal followers, with one writing: "Awesome work," while another wrote: "If only there was a way to bottle up your motivation, energy and mindset… you're a rock star!" A third simply added: "Wow."

The TV star wasted no time after getting back from Tokyo over the weekend and was back on GMA3 on Monday.

Amy was reunited with her co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Dr Jennifer Ashton as they hosted the live show in Times Square.

Amy with her daughters Ava and Annie

The journalist shared photos of them on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Studying my cards a little extra today because I got that jet lag brain going on. But so happy to be back with @officialtjholmes and @drjashton @abcgma3."

Amy made the most of every second of her time in Tokyo and in her spare time she enjoyed seeing the sites of the Japanese capital.

Amy with husband Andrew Shue

The star even managed to keep up her impressive fitness regime up during her time away and was pictured running on a workout machine in her hotel room during her quarantine period.

While the ABC star enjoyed being in Tokyo, she is no doubt happy to be reunited with her family now that she's back in New York. Amy is married to actor Andrew Shue, and the pair have five children between them.

