Ginger Zee's tenures on Good Morning America and Dancing with the Stars have won her millions of fans, but she's now making impressions in new arenas.

ABC's chief meteorologist recently appeared on an episode of The Pyramid, hosted by GMA co-star Michael Strahan, and fans were very impressed.

However, she also took that opportunity to drop an interesting fact about her relationship with husband Ben Aaron that left a lot of them in hysterics.

In a clip she shared from her stint on the show, Ginger showcased how much of a pro she was coming into the game as she and her partner blitzed through the questions.

The round ended with the answer to one of the questions being "Tinder," which Ginger quickly guessed correctly, to host Michael's amusement.

He mocked his GMA co-star by saying, "Wow! Okay. But Ginger, you're a married mother of two, you went to Tinder real quick."

Ginger's quick guess had host Michael intrigued

The journalist shared the hilarious video on her Instagram with the caption, "Tonight on @pyramidabc … @michaelstrahan catches me jumping to @tinder super-quick."

With it, she also added a nugget of information, as she continued, "True story: when people ask how we met… @benaarontv ALWAYS says Tinder. So, it was fresh for that reason. I swear."

Fans were in splits by the relationship intel she shared, with one just commenting, "#dirtymommy," which Ginger reacted to with a surprised face and laughing emoji. Another said, "That was pretty quick to answer Tinder," with laughing emojis as well.

Ginger and Ben have been married since 2014 and have two sons together

However, most of the comments were full of complete praise for Ginger over how well she did on the show and were in awe of her.

One fan commented, "I just watched. You rocked it. You were definitely the best and smartest one on the entire show," with another agreeing with, "You were awesome!!!!!" A third added, "Ginger you killed it!"

