Ginger Zee shares adorable video of her son Adrian from family vacation The lake got him!

Ginger Zee has been enjoying a well-deserved break from work at the Good Morning America studio with a lovely family vacation.

She took off with the group to explore the Great Lakes, particularly in Michigan, where she's been sharing some adorable family moments from.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's vacation video with son Adrian

The ABC show's chief meteorologist posted a new video on her Instagram which featured her son Adrian, five, and his reaction to their water-bound surroundings.

In the clip, her son stood near the water which lapped at his feet as she asked him, "So what do you think of Lake Michigan?"

He adorably responded with, "It got me!" His mom asked about it and he just continued, "Yeah, the lake got me!"

"Touching #LakeMichigan is magical," she wrote in the caption, and we think she's not the only one in the family displaying a fascination with nature.

The journalist has shared several moments from her vacation

Fans fawned over the video in droves, not only for Adrian's cute response, but also the scenic surroundings, with many sharing their own stories from Lake Michigan.

"The water temperature has been great this week! Enjoy," one fan wrote. "Adrian is so cute and chill," another said, with a third adding, "Make those memories. We made a lot there."

The popular GMA journalist's fanbase is just as enthusiastic about appreciating nature and the effects of it as she is, and she often interacts with them on her social media.

Ginger's moments with her sons are usually not that frequently documented on her feed, though, since she's usually quite busy and uses her platform to frequently spread awareness over anything.

Ginger recently got to spend a fun day with Adrian and Miles

She did recently share a rare and adorable picture of both Adrian and Miles, three, as she got to spend the day with them after constant trips for work.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Ginger Zee upload without an interesting or quirky element. In this case, it was the boys eating their lunch while sitting in the trunk of their car.

