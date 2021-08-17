Ginger Zee pulls off impressive poolside yoga routine in bikini top and shorts The GMA star really wowed her fans

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee made a poolside statement on Tuesday leaving fans amazed at her flexibility, strength and physique!

The meteorologist astounded her Instagram followers when she dived head-first into a yoga routine which wasn't for the faint-hearted.

Ginger was dressed in a strappy, string bikini and bright orange shorts as she practiced some impressive moves poolside at her beautiful home.

She captioned the post: "Yoga is a PRACTICE not a perfection. That’s for sure. For all the perfection you think you see today- watch me fall, and love that part too! Thanks to @rossrayburnyoga who always brings me along for a beautiful practice."

Fans flipped out and commented: "Wow!! So awesome with your flexibility!! I continue to work, but it never seems like I am getting anywhere," and another added: "You're inspiring me," and a third wrote: "Just another amazing skill you have."

Ginger's yoga routine was impressive to say the least

Ginger keeps in shape with yoga, running and resistance training, and has been an avid jogger for years. She told People magazine: "Running for me is the easiest, but also the most challenging in ways, because it’s all you. There’s nothing else around you – you just go."

She added: "It’s very freeing to allow your brain to go when you don't have your headphones in. Running for me is almost spiritual because you let yourself into this whole other realm. And once you lose yourself, the race is done."

Ginger enjoys staying fit and healthy

Ginger also loves cycling and says she has to make time for self-care or she wouldn't be able to conquer her 4am start to the day!

The star has become a household name on Good Morning America and when she's not working on set, she's a mum to the three children she shares with husband, WNBC personality Ben Aaron.

