Ginger Zee's parenting dilemma is so relatable Haven't we all been there?

Ginger Zee is a doting mother to her two sons, Adrian, five, and Miles, three, but just like any parent her sons sometimes act up.

The Good Morning America meteorologist took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the trouble she was having with getting Miles to decide what to wear.

Sharing a picture of the youngster, Miles looked dapper in a shirt with suspenders, a pair of shorts and some odd socks.

Explaining her dilemma, she posted: "He won't wear matching socks. Loves some suspenders… and will ask to change his outfit a minimum of three times a day. Goodness do I love this kid."

She then asked her fans: "What do your kids do that makes them… THEM?"

And Ginger's one million followers were quick to flock to the comments to share their stories. One said: "Cutie! My grandson wears mismatched socks too! Even to preschool….pick your battles I tell my daughter."

Miles loves his odd socks!

A second penned: "My five year old walks around 24/7 in just underwear. If he goes outside to play or work in the garden he just adds cowboy boots to the undies!"

And a third had a hilarious story. "My sweet girl MUST have everything tucked in and has never matched her socks.. and even convinced me to never match mine either," they revealed.

Last week, the GMA star enjoyed a well-earned family break, with the family-of-four heading to the Great Lakes of Michigan.

The 40-year-old posted a video which featured Adrian and his reaction to their water-bound surroundings. In the clip, her son stood near the water which lapped at his feet as she asked him, "So what do you think of Lake Michigan?"

Ginger shares her two sons with husband Ben Aaron

He adorably responded with, "It got me!" His mom asked about it and he just continued, "Yeah, the lake got me!"

Fans fawned over the video in droves, not only for Adrian's cute response, but also the scenic surroundings, with many sharing their own stories from Lake Michigan.

"The water temperature has been great this week! Enjoy," one fan wrote. "Adrian is so cute and chill," another said, with a third adding, "Make those memories. We made a lot there."

