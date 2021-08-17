Ginger Zee stuns in flirty top and figure-hugging skinny jeans for surprising confession The GMA star will feature on 100k Pyramid

Ginger Zee looked gorgeous in pink for her appearance on 100k Pyramid – but her flirty outfit was overshadowed after she made a surprising revelation about her co-star, Michael Strahan.

The GMA meteorologist will feature in Wednesday's episode of the hit game show, but in a sneak peek on Instagram, fans were left in disbelief after she admitted she had no idea about Michael's sporting past.

Ginger – who looked stunning in a sleeveless silky top with frill collar and pussy bow tie, which she teamed with figure-hugging skinny jeans – and Michael have worked together for years on GMA, but she confessed that she had no idea he was an NFL star who spent 15 years with the New York Giants.

In the clip, Michael said: "Ginger, I am so happy that you are here because we worked together for years, so welcome to Pyramid."

She responded: "Well, you know what. I want to make sure everybody in this room knows – Michael Strahan played football. Did you know that? 'Cause I didn't!"

Recalling the first proper discussion they had, Michael explained: "I remember. The first time we went and actually had a conversation, you called me up, you wanted to meet, and we went and had drinks."

Fans were in disbelief over Ginger's confession about co-star Michael

Ginger added: "Yeah, and I said, 'You know, I just want to get to know you, like how did you get to this place? What's your path like? And he looked at me like, 'You're kidding, right?'"

Captioning the clip, Ginger wrote: "When NOT being a sports fan gets you in trouble… @michaelstrahan thanks for having me on @pyramidabc despite my sports issues.

"Don’t miss my episode this Wednesday at 9pm on @ABCNetwork. #100kpyramid. To be fair… I knew he played some sort of football… I just didn’t realize how hall-of-Fame level he was. I learned quickly."

Ginger looked gorgeous in her pink top and skinny jeans

Fans were quick to react to Ginger's confession, with many littering the comment section with crying with laughter emojis.

One wrote: "Ginger, working with Michael you didn't know he was the best Football player for the New York Giants. Wow, Ginger." A second said: "Love this story."

A third added: "...it's ok Ginger...Mike is just a New York Giant legend..." A fourth said: "That's awesome. And then, a great friendship was formed."

