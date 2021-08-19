Salma Hayek sends fans wild with bold new look as she shares exciting countdown The 54-year-old as you've never seen her before!

Salma Hayek elicited a huge response from her fans this week as she shared a bold new look on Instagram.

The 54-year-old beauty posted an Entertainment Weekly cover showing her in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, and followers went wild for her warrior-style appearance.

The image shows Salma as Ajack, the spiritual and wise leader of the Eternals, who has the ability to heal. She is dressed in her form-fitting costume, complete with a protective headpiece, and is looking out into the distance.

"After a long wait. I can finally feel the arrival of the @eternals approaching," Salma captioned the post.

Eternalsboasts a star-studded cast

Her feed was quickly lit up with flame and clapping hands emojis. "I'm ready!" one fan told the star, while a second echoed: "I am so excited for this!"

The premise of the film reads: "After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals - an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years - reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants."

Salma is part of a star-studded cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington. But she very nearly didn't sign up to the movie.

She told Entertainment Weekly that she almost passed on the role because she assumed Marvel would want to cast her as some "kind of grandmother".

Salma very nearly didn't sign up for the movie

"I said, 'Forget it,'" she recalled. "I said, 'God knows what kind of grandmother they want me to play.' I'm used to being [told] I'm going to be the extra or the old prostitute. And then they said the director was Chloé Zhao, and I said, 'Okay! Let's have the meeting!'"

The Eternals is one of four films starring Salma set for release this year. The mom-of-one will also appear alongside Owen Wilson in sci-fi drama Bliss, with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and in House of Gucci, which also stars Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Adam Driver.

