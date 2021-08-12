Salma Hayek stuns as she poses for holiday photo with step-daughter The actress has got her priorities in order!

Vacation vibes! Salma Hayek is currently soaking up the sun with her family and friends - and to the delight of her fans, she shared a candid snapshot from their getaway on Instagram.

Salma, 54, posed for a photo with Mexican film director Alfonso Cuaron, his daughter, Tess Bu Cuaron, and her own stepdaughter, Mathilde Pinault. The 20-year-old French showjumper is the daughter of Salma's husband, Francois-Henri Pinault.

The picture shows the group sat outside and sheltered from the sun by a large bamboo covering. "Waiting for margaritas #vacation Esperando las margaritas," Salma captioned the post.

Alfonso was among those to comment, joking in the comments: "Distracted much." Mathilde, meanwhile, added: "And pina colada!!!"

Salma posed for a picture with Alfonso, Tess and Mathilde (far right)

Salma has a close relationship with her step-daughter. Back in February, she shared a sweet message for Mathilde in honour of her 20th birthday. "Happy Birthday my champion, you are such a bright light in our lives,” she wrote. “I love you to the moon and back."

Mathilde is the only daughter of Salma's husband, Francois-Henri; the French businessman is also father to sons Francois, 23, and Augustin, 14, who he shares with ex-wife Dorothée Lepère.

The star has a close relationship with her step-daughter

Salma and Francois-Henri, who have been married since 2009, share one child together, daughter Valentina, who is 13.

The actress loves nothing more than being a mum and opened up about parenthood during an interview with The Guardian. "I have never been apart from Valentina for more than a week – even when my husband and I went on our honeymoon, we were only without her for one week," she revealed.

Salma and Francois-Henri share daughter Valentina together

Salma was 41 when she welcomed her daughter and has stated she thinks she was a better mum for being older.

"I feel that I've done enough things in life where I can appreciate the time I spend with her as my No. one priority and not feel I’m missing out on something," she said after her birth. "I feel I’m a lot more patient. I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world."

