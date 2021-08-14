The apple does not fall far from the tree! Salma Hayek delighted her social media followers on Saturday when she shared a very happy family photo on Instagram.

Looking as lovely as ever, the Frida actress wowed with her all-natural appearance in a snapshot on board a boat.

MORE: Salma Hayek looks sensational in red lacy top in beautiful throwback photo

While there was no denying Salma's gorgeous vacation vibes, it was the person with her who got fans talking.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek shares exciting news wearing plunging pink outfit

The mum-of-one was posing with her handsome stepson, Augustin, who is the son of her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault.

The French billionaire shares him with his ex-girlfriend, model Linda Evangelista, and the resemblance to her is uncanny.

READ: Salma Hayek stuns as she poses for holiday photo with stepdaughter

SEE: Salma Hayek stuns in fishnets and long hair extensions in photo

In the photo, Augustin was smiling with Salma peeking out from behind him and fans rushed to comment on the sweet photo - and Linda did too!

Salma posed with her stepson Augustin

The supermodel posted two black hearts and was immediately met with people telling her how much her son looks like her.

"He's your twin. So handsome," wrote one, while another added: "What!!!! He's your twin," and a third posted: "He looks so much like his mom."

MORE: Salma Hayek's figure-forming outfit is a firm favourite with fans

MORE: Salma Hayek's tattooed body in tight white vest leaves fans stunned

Salma only shares one child, daughter Valentina, with Francois, but he has five children in total from previous relationships.

Linda Evangelista had a child with Salma's husband Francoi-Henri Pinault

Augustin was born in October 2006 – more than eight months after Francois separated from Linda, and around the time he started dating Salma, who he married in 2009.

Francois was only publicly revealed to be his son's father in 2011 as Linda had, until then, only referred to Augustin's dad as "a New York architect".

The truth was revealed when Linda filed court papers to seek support from her ex.

Augustin is not the only child vacationing with Salma and Francois, as just days before she also shared a snapshot with Matilde Pinault, who is her 20-year-old show-jumping stepdaughter.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.