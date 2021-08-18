Salma Hayek is sun-kissed in gorgeous summer dress in latest vacation photo The Frida actress is enjoying some quality time with her family

Salma Hayek has been making the most of every second of her vacation, and it looks like she's having a fabulous time!

READ: Salma Hayek stuns as she poses for holiday photo with stepdaughter

The Frida star has been updating fans with regular photos from her trip so far, and she's not only gone with her family, but a fellow actress too.

Tess Bu Cuaron, the daughter of Mexican film director Alfonso Cuaron, took to Instagram this week to share some gorgeous holiday snaps featuring Salma.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Salma Hayek celebrates exciting news in hot pink outfit

The Hollywood star looked sensational dressed in a vibrant orange dress featuring a low-cut navy V-neck, which was teamed with a gold necklace.

MORE: Salma Hayek looks sensational in red lacy top in throwback photo

MORE: Salma Hayek does the splits in leg-baring dress and heels

Salma was positively glowing in the photo, and had her brunette hair styled in its natural waves.

The actress shared a photo with Tess on her own Instagram page, which also featured her stepson Augustin, who is the son of her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma Hayek looked happy and relaxed in a sun-soaked vacation photo

In the image, the trio were all seen tucking into some tacos around a table, alongside the caption: "Taco Tuesday."

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns fans as a blonde in captivating new video

MORE: Salma Hayek shares gorgeous beach photo with lookalike daughter

Salma loves nothing more than spending time with her family when she isn't busy working.

The actress shares teenage daughter Valentina with her husband, and also has a close relationship with her stepchildren.

The Frida actress is currently on vacation with her family and friends

While she rarely gives interviews about her personal life, Salma previously opened up about parenthood during an interview with The Guardian.

MORE: Salma Hayek looks gorgeous in backstage bathrobe photo ahead of exciting celebration

MORE: Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz wow in white swimsuits

"I have never been apart from Valentina for more than a week – even when my husband and I went on our honeymoon, we were only without her for one week," she revealed.

Salma was 41 when she welcomed her daughter and has stated she thinks she was a better mum for being older.

Salma is a doting mom to daughter Valentina

"I feel that I've done enough things in life where I can appreciate the time I spend with her as my No. one priority and not feel I’m missing out on something," she said after her birth.

MORE: Salma Hayek's tattooed body in tight white vest leaves fans stunned

MORE: Salma Hayek wows in strapless white dress during dreamy photoshoot

"I feel I’m a lot more patient. I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world."

During the pandemic, Salma and her family split their time between their home in London and LA, but are no doubt happy to be relaxing abroad somewhere new after an eventful year.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.