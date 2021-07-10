Salma Hayek leaves fans in stitches as she shares silly candid Cannes snap

Salma Hayek has hit the Cannes Film Festival and left fans laughing as she shared a silly candid snap.

In the picture posted on Instagram the wind had caught her hair and left it lying across her face.

"Mustache courtesy of the wind in Cannes," she joked, and fans were quick to share their love, with many leaving emojis of the laughing-crying face.

MORE: Salma Hayek's tattooed body in tight white vest leaves fans stunned

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink outfit

Others added to the joke, with one commenting: "The wind Canne do that sometimes."

"Still beautiful," added another.

MORE: Salma Hayek leaves fans speechless in curve-hugging dress

MORE: Salma Hayek does the splits in leg-baring dress and heels

Days earlier Salma landed in France and visited Paris for the annual fashion week.

Salma shared the snap with fans

Sharing a selfie taken with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and video of the Balenciaga show, Salma brought fans into the backstage excitement.

"Super excited to be back in Paris for the amazing @balenciaga fashion show," she captioned the post.

It's been an incredibly busy time for Salma, who is currently promoting her latest film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. The Mexican-born star has an action-packed role in the movie too.

Salma attended Paris Fashion Week earlier in the month

"Never let anyone tell you that you are too old," she wrote to her fans on Instagram ahead of the film's release.

"Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever."

At Cannes, she will work with her loyal glam squad who will be on hand to ensure she looks her best on the red carpet.

Ahead of the event, celeb hairstylist Jennifeor Yepez shared an incredible backstage photo of Salma getting ready at Cannes several years ago. In the photo, Salma was pictured dressed in a bathrobe while Jennifer worked her magic on her hair.