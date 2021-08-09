Salma Hayek looks fabulous in lace as she celebrates latest career highlight The Frida actress has an incredible career!

Salma Hayek had a lot to celebrate over the weekend and she couldn't wait to tell her fans on social media!

SEE: Salma Hayek stuns in fishnets and long hair extensions in photo

The Frida actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of gorgeous photos of her that feature in the latest edition of Vogue India.

The Hollywood star looked incredible in an array of ensembles, including a low-cut lace gown and a metallic pink suit.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink outfit

Alongside the images, the mom-of-one announced some news that she was excited by involving her latest film, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

MORE: Salma Hayek's figure-forming outfit is a firm favourite with fans

MORE: Salma Hayek's tattooed body in tight white vest leaves fans stunned

She wrote: "I'm so excited to be on the cover of @vogueindia! The issue will will be on newsstands August 7.

"You can also see my film @hitmansbodyguard in the theatres in India starting this Friday, August 6 and on VOD starting September 3. Love India. Thank you!!! #greatful."

Salma Hayek stunned in an array of outfits including a black lace dress - swipe to see

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So beautiful," while another wrote: "Omg yes!" Many more simply commented with love heart and fire emojis.

READ: Salma Hayek sparks reaction after sharing selfie from bath inside London home

READ: Salma Hayek does the splits in leg-baring dress and heels

The Mexican-born star has an action-packed role in the popular movie. "Never let anyone tell you that you are too old," she wrote to her fans on Instagram ahead of the film's release.

"Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever." Salma reprised her role as Sonia in the much-anticipated sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard. The actress stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

The Frida actress has had an exciting few months career wise

This isn't the only film that Salma has been busy promoting during lockdown either. She also starred in Amazon Film's Bliss, where she played the role of mysterious Isobel alongside Owen Wilson.

WATCH: Salma Hayek shares gorgeous beach photo with lookalike daughter

MORE: Salma Hayek wows in strapless white dress during dreamy photoshoot

While her career is busier than ever, Salma recently shocked fans when she revealed she suffered a near-fatal battle with COVID-19.

Salma with her husband Francois Henri-Pinault

She confessed to Variety that she spent seven weeks in isolation and was even put on oxygen. The star kept her battle a secret from her fans but said that even now, one year later, she hasn't fully regained her energy.

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns fans as a blonde in captivating new video

MORE: Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz wow in white swimsuits

When she's not working, Salma enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. The actress is married to French billionaire Francois Henri-Pinault and the pair share teenage daughter Valentina, 13.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.