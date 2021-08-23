Kacey Musgraves teases fans with surprising project as she reveals heartbreaking new lyrics We can't wait!

Kacey Musgraves has dropped the incredible news that her upcoming album will be joined by a film called Star-Crossed.

The film will be available on Paramount Plus, and and was teased on social media with a short two-minute trailer.

The film, and the album, will both tell the story of "a modern tragedy told in three acts," and is expected to dive into her recent divorce from singer Ruston Kelly.

WATCH: Kacey Musgraves releases trailer for Starcrossed: The Film

Kacey Musgraves releases trailer for Starcrossed: The FilmThe trailer showed a series of clips that see Kacey in various wedding dresses, as well as in a training school for young women to become the perfect housewife.

In a later scene, she appears to be surgically fitted with silver armour as she runs alongside a black horse.

Kacey's fourth album is due out 10 September

Kacey also released the title track after sharing 15 Instagram posts that feature a blue cloudy sky and the lyrics: "Let me set the scene / Two lovers ripped right at the seams / They woke up from the perfect dream / And then the darkness came / I signed the papers yesterday / You came and took your things away / Moved out of the home we made / And gave you back your name."

It continued: "What have we done? / Did we fly too high? / Just to get burned by the sun? / No one's to blame / 'Cause we called all the angels to save us / Called them by name / But I guess they got lost."

Kacey and Ruston split in 2020

The 33-year-old and Ruston tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2017, after meeting in 2016. In July 2020, the pair announced their split.

In February, she spoke publicly about their split and admitted that it was "nothing more than two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work."

"I think I live best by myself. I think it's okay to realize that," she shared, speaking about how inspiratonal she finds Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been together since 1986 but never married.

