Mickey Guyton shocks fans with major announcement after historic year We can't wait!

Country music superstar Mickey Guyton has shared the news that she will finally be releasing her debut album.

The superstar - who had a historic 2020 - will drop Remember Her Name on 24 September 2021.

"Remember Her Name is a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville,” the mom-of-one shared.

"This album is the closing of a chapter. All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that."

MORE: Mumford and Sons star shocks fans as he 'steps away' from band

The album will be released on 24 September 2021

She concluded: "I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”

The album comes after the release of her debut EP Bridges, which featured the Grammy-nominated Black Like Me

MORE: Singer Lizzo talks body positivity in her latest interview with Rolling Stone

The song hit the charts in June 2020 amidst racial justice protests sweeping the globe.

Mickey performs at the Grammys 2021

Mickey, 38, then went on to become the first Black female artist to be nominated in the country music category at the Grammys.

She was also the first black female artist to perform at the Academy of Country Music awards and the first black female to present the awards, hosting along with Keith Urban in 2021.

The album will include the track What Are You Gonna Tell Her? and a cover of Beyonce’s If I Were a Boy.

She was the first Black host of the ACMs

Mickey began singing at a young age and has been releasing music for nearly 10 years, but only found success when she chose to write for herself, and not for the traditional country music scene.

She decided in 2019 to write about her own experiences; Black Like Me is based on the book of the same name, and Mickey said the song explains her own experiences with racial discrimination.

Mickey is married to lawyer Grant Savoy, and the pair welcomed their son Grayson in January 2021.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.