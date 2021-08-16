Country star Loretta Lynn celebrates 'proud' moment with uplifting personal message The award-winning star has a legion of fans around the world

Loretta Lynn is one of the most recognised country legends and has been enjoying watching other stars follow in her footsteps over the years.

While the 89-year-old doesn't share a lot on social media, she couldn't resist taking to Twitter this month to pay tribute to country star Carly Pearce.

Carly recently joined the legendary Grand Ole Opry after Dolly Parton extended the coveted invitation to her, and Loretta couldn't have been happier.

Even before I heard @carlypearce singing her song "Dear Miss Loretta", I knew she was going to be a big star. Nobody loves the @opry more than me and I'm proud they made her part of the family.#GrandOleOpry #StillWomanEnough #DearMissLoretta #NeverRetire — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) August 4, 2021

Country star Loretta Lynn couldn't have been happier for Carly Pearce's Opry invite

Loretta wrote on Twitter: "Even before I heard @carlypearce singing her song 'Dear Miss Loretta,' I knew she was going to be a big star. Nobody love the @opry more than me and I'm proud they made her part of the family."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You lead the way Loretta, you are the Queen of Queens," while another wrote: "Oh my goodness! Carly sang a tribute to you that is unmatched! Love her country voice, love you!"

A third added: "She's sure one of my top favourites!"

Loretta Lynn is a country legend

Carly was surprised by Dolly earlier in the month, believing that she was filming a promo for the star's Dollywood amusement park, where the singer once performed as a teenager before heading to Nashville.

A video clip captured the moment Carly was asked to become a member, with Dolly coming out to surprise the singer, while jokingly teasing her about playing at the Opry more than 80 times, but still not being a member.

When Dolly told her the news, Carly was overcome with emotion and burst into happy tears. Carly said of the news: "It's been the greatest love of my life since I was a young girl listening with my grandparents.

The award-winning star is also a member of the Opry

"All of the greatest writers, legends and pioneers have been on that stage, and I feel them in my bones anytime I walk in the stage door… To actually be asked to join the Opry family, there are no words."

Loretta herself is no stranger to the Opry and made her debut there in 1960. The 89-year-old is self-made star and is one of the Opry's most celebrated legends.

The singer became the first female artist to win the CMA's Entertainer of the Year award in 1972 and is a member of the Country Music and Songwriters Hall of Fame. She also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

