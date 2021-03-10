Mumford and Sons' star shocks fans as he 'steps away' from band The founding member shared the news with fans

Mumford and Sons star Winston Marshall has "stepped away" from the band after being criticized for a social media post.

In a statement, the founding member shared the news with fans.

"Over the past few days, I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed,” he tweeted.

“I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know but also those closest to me, including my bandmates and for that, I am truly sorry. As a result of my actions I am taking time away from the band to examine my blind spots.”

Winston shared the news on social media

He continued: "For now, please know that I realize how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behavior.

"I apologize, as this was not at all my intention,” he added.

The decision comes after he tweeted praise of Andy Ngo's new book Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy

In a now-deleted tweet, the banjo player wrote: “Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man.”

The band formed in 2007

The book divided critics for inflating the importance of the left-wing group on current political concerns.

Mumford and Sons formed in 2007. Winston was previously married to Glee star Dianne Agron but the pair split in 2019.

He was married to Dianne Agron

The band's members include Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Ben Lovett.

The band has won two Grammy Awards, including album of the year for 2013's Babel, and two Brit Awards for 2011 album Sigh No More and best British band in 2013.

