Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's confession about relationship may surprise you The Hollywood couple began dating on Valentine's Day in 1983

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell will soon be celebrating their 38th anniversary, having begun dating on Valentine's Day in 1983.

The Hollywood couple are incredibly happy and welcomed son Wyatt Russell three years into their relationship, who completed their blended family.

MORE: Goldie Hawn stuns in leather outfit during date night with Kurt Russell

Goldie is also mum to Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Kurt shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances in huge kitchen during lockdown with Kurt Russell

The celebrity couple have never been happier and are often asked about the prospect of marriage.

MORE: Inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's never-ending garden

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unique living situation revealed - and it involves their grandchildren

While it's known that Goldie and Kurt are not married, it may surprise some fans to know that it is something they never plan to do – however many times they get asked!

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have no plans to get married

The First Wives Club actress told People in December that they are more than happy just being together without a certificate to prove their love for each other.

"You've just got to want to be together. I don't think there's any way other than do it," she said.

MORE: Goldie Hawn shares glimpse inside art-filled room - and it's so chic

SEE: All the photos inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's LA mansion

"It's okay. It's not about marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together. And it's a big one because if you want it, you can have it.

The Hollywood couple started dating on Valentine's Day in 1983

"You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is a really nice feeling."

Kurt added: "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have."

The mother-of-three previously told Loose Women that she believed that the couple wouldn't have lasted as long as they had if they had tied the knot.

Goldie and Kurt in the first year of their relationship at the Footloose premiere

During an interview on the ITV daytime show in 2016, Goldie said: "I would be long divorced if I'd been married. If you need to feel bound to someone it's important to be married. I chose to stay, Kurt chose to stay and we liked the choice. What is marriage going to do?"

While Goldie and Kurt aren't married in real life, they have played real life husband and wife in their latest film, The Christmas Chronicles 2, portraying Santa Claus and Mrs Claus – a film that the entire family, including the couple's grandchildren, enjoyed watching over the festive period.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.