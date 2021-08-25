Jamie Oliver reveals family holiday 'mishap' during day out with his three youngest children The family headed to Hedingham Castle in Essex

Jamie Oliver has been hard at work all summer, but earlier this week the celebrity chef took some time off to head to Hedingham Castle with his wife Jools and their three younger children.

The 46-year-old shared several pictures from their day out and revealed that although "a lot of fun was had", not everything had gone to plan.

Sharing a picture of the stunning castle, which is located in Essex, where the family lives, Jamie wrote: "Had a really fun time at @hedinghamcastle today with the kids. We had a go at the Escape Room – A Magical Mishap – it was a lot of fun. All the kids doing their best to solve riddles."

He then shared a photo showing his youngest daughter Petal, 12, and his two sons, Buddy, 10, and River, 5, alongside Jools whilst inside the Escape Room.

Jamie shared a photo from the family's fun day out

"One hour for us to save the headmistress. Sadly, we couldn't save her haha, but a lot of fun was had! Thank you @hedinghamcastle team," he wrote across the image, revealing that they hadn't been able to complete the challenge.

Despite the funny hiccup, it's been a great summer for the family of seven, who earlier this month marked their youngest's birthday.

River turned 5 on 7 of August and to celebrate the occasion the mother-of-five took to Instagram.

River was treated to a delicious cake for his birthday

"Happy happy birthday little number 5. Our absolute sunshine, thank you for bringing such happiness to our gang you little fabulous dimpled munchkin, we love you xxx," she wrote alongside two adorable pics of the youngster.

She later posted a picture of his incredible unicorn-themed cake and added: "Night night little River your first day of being 5 we hope you loved every minute big hugs xxx."