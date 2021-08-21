Jamie Oliver and wife Jools are doting parents to five children, and on Saturday, Jools melted hearts when she shared a photo of an adorable moment between Jamie and youngest child River.

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals heartbreaking reason she kept pregnancies secret from husband

In the heartwarming snap the doting father and River shared a kiss – aww!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy cooks up a storm in campfire video

Jools didn't feel the need to caption the adorable snap, as the image did all the talking, but she add a yellow heart emoji.

Likewise, many fans were left speechless by the gorgeous photo, and several only commented with strings of heart emojis.

But some did leave sweet words on the post, as one wrote: "Your world in a beautiful picture," and a second said: "Sweet bubba kisses."

However, others opted for just one word comments like "precious" and "adorable".

How cute!

Together, Jamie and Jools share Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, Poppy, 12, Buddy, ten, and five-year-old River.

MORE: Jools Oliver shares photo of her 'girls' after heartbreaking miscarriage admission

MORE: Jamie Oliver welcomes surprise new addition to family home

Jools often shares beautiful insights of her five children, particularly sons Buddy and River, and earlier this month she left fans delighted with another beautiful snap of River.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the proud mum posted a picture of the little boy standing in the family's kitchen at home.

River was wearing what appeared to be a pair of jogging bottoms and no top and beamed as he held up an unexpected guest in front of him – a chicken!

Jools captioned the adorable snap: "Morning from River!!" She teased her son as she went on: "We asked him to collect the eggs… not the chickens," adding sunshine and laughing emojis.

Jamie is such a doting dad!

Jools has been open about her hopes to expand her family, and admitted on a podcast called Life & Soul with Zoe Clark-Coates that she is considering IVF after having tragically suffered five miscarriages in the past.

"So I have thought about IVF because having researched it and spoken to some amazing people, it seems like the right option for my age," she shared.

"But you know that it's hard because also I've got a partner you know, I've got to think about him. I'm not so sure he's that keen to do it that way. So I don't want to push anything, because I'm very lucky.

"I presume when I get to an age when I'm in the menopause, I will think actually 'thank God'. I will feel relieved that it's not possible and I can just carry on with my life and you know, relax, because it's always in the back of your head, that's the problem."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.