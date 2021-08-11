Jools Oliver shares photo of her 'girls' after heartbreaking miscarriage admission The star shares five children with husband Jamie

Jools Oliver has taken to Instagram to share a gorgeous new photo of her girls - daughters Petal, 12, and Daisy, 18.

The sweet snapshot was taken in the family kitchen with an array of utensils on display in the background, hanging from an open brick wall. The sisters could be seen with their arms around each other, with little Petal absolutely beaming for the camera.

MORE: Relive Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' fairytale wedding on 21st anniversary

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver marks 21st wedding anniversary with the most hilarious clip

"My girls xxx," Jools simply captioned the image, adding two emojis - a flower and a butterfly. Her own mother, Felicity Norton, was among those to react. "And mine!! she wrote.

READ: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools defended by fans as photo of son River sparks debate

MORE: Inside Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' £6million picture-perfect mansion

"CONGRATULATIONS Daisy Boo wonderful results, you so deserve them, you are going into a profession that is selfless, I am so proud of you your dedication to your chosen career is admirable. Love you Granny xxx." Daisy, meanwhile, also commented, writing: "Love this xxx."

"My girls" - Jools shared a beautiful new photo of daughter Daisy and Petal

Jools, 46, shares five children with her husband, Jamie Oliver. The couple, who have been married since 2000, are also proud parents to Poppy, 19, Buddy, ten, and five-year-old River.

READ: Buddy Oliver's messy cooking hack has fans talking

MORE: 13 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's adorable family photos

Tragically, the star has endured five miscarriages in the past and recently told the Mirror she is considering IVF to further expand her family.

Childhood sweethearts Jamie and Jools were married in 2000

"So I have thought about IVF because having researched it and spoken to some amazing people, it seems like the right option for my age," she shared. "But you know that it's hard because also I've got a partner you know, I've got to think about him. I'm not so sure he's that keen to do it that way. So I don't want to push anything, because I'm very lucky.

READ: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools freaks out fans with new photo of son Buddy's pet

MORE: Celebrity chefs' lavish homes: Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Phil Vickery and more

"I presume when I get to an age when I'm in the menopause, I will think actually 'thank God’. I will feel relieved that it's not possible and I can just carry on with my life and you know, relax, because it's always in the back of your head, that's the problem."

Jamie with the couple's boys, Buddy and River

Meanwhile, in an interview on the Life & Soul podcast this week, Jools talked about the terrible impact her miscarriages had on her and the feelings of guilt she suffered as a result.

READ: Jamie Oliver makes surprising confession over how his wife Jools keeps his 'ego in check'

MORE: Jools Oliver shares incredibly romantic throwback with husband Jamie

"I felt guilty as I had four children and thought I can't tell people about my miscarriages," she admitted. "I stopped telling my friends, I didn't even tell my mum as I was sure she was thinking, 'You're 40 something, you've got a wonderful family, you've got everything you've ever wanted, why are you pushing it?'"

The couple's eldest child, daughter Poppy

She continued, "I didn't even really tell Jamie I was pregnant at points as I was worried he'd think, 'Why are we going through this all again?' I thought I was putting people through hell for my own selfish gain, and that's terrible."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.