Jools Oliver shares the most precious photo of husband Jamie for this special reason The popular couple share five children together

Jools Oliver has paid the sweetest tribute to her husband Jamie Oliver in honour of Father's Day. In the same post, the children's fashion designer also remembered her own late father.

Alongside a snap of the celebrity chef kissing one of their sons in the sea, Jools wrote: "Happy happy Father's Day to our absolute rock [heart emoji] how lucky are we.

"Might be one of the only dads I know who insists on doing the bath and bedtime routine even on Father's Day and any other day for that matter (and enjoys it)!!! We all adore you so much xx @jamieoliver."

Remembering her own father, Jools added: "Happy Father's Day to our wonderful dad miss you every day always and forever."

The 46-year-old is the youngest of Maurice and Felicity Norton's three daughters. Her stockbroker dad sadly passed away in 1997, when she was 22. Jools herself shares five children with husband Jamie: Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River Rocket.

Jools uploaded this sweet snap of Jamie with one of their sons

The couple have been together since they were both 17, with Jamie proposing as she laid a wreath on her father's grave on Christmas Eve in 1999. The couple were married in June 2000.

Last Father's Day, Jools posted a never-before-seen childhood photo of herself on horseback while her dad stood nearby. In the caption, she revealed how grateful she was that Jamie was able to meet her father before he died.

"Happy Father's Day to our wonderful dad whom we miss every day. I was always the [apple] of his eye," she said in 2020. "I am so glad Jamie got to meet my dad and they got on so well. I always wanted to marry a kind, gentle man who would be a brilliant father to our children and to always put family first. I believe I did just that!

"I feel so lucky to have had my dad for as long as we did even though his stroke made it so hard for him and us all," continued Jools. "I am sure he would be so proud of us all now and proud of the families we have all created."

