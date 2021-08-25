Ronnie Wood releases heartbreaking tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts The iconic drummer died at the age of 80 on Tuesday

Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his dear bandmate Charlie Watts, who passed away aged 80 on Tuesday.

The iconic rocker's publicist confirmed the sad news in a statement, writing that the "beloved" drummer had "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family".

Sharing a throwback image of himself with the late star, 74-year-old Ronnie said on Instagram: "I love you my fellow Gemini~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best."

The post comes hours after fellow bandmate Mick Jagger uploaded a snapshot of his friend smiling while seated behind a drum kit. He poignantly chose not to add a caption. Stones guitarist Keith Richards also took to social media to remember Charlie. He shared a photo of a set of drums with a 'closed' sign on them.

Charlie had been a member of the Rolling Stones since January 1963, when he joined Mick, Keith and Brian Jones in their up-and-coming group.

Ronnie Wood shared this tribute in honour of Charlie Watts

They became one of the bands who took rock 'n' roll to the next level in the 1960s and celebrated success with their classics such as (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Jumpin' Jack Flash, Get Off My Cloud and Sympathy for the Devil. He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Seraphina and granddaughter Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Beatles musicians Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr were among the other stars from the music world who took to social media to remember Charlie. Drummer Sir Ringo tweeted: "God bless Charlie Watts we're going to miss you man".

"So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, the Stones drummer dying," Paul said. "He was a lovely guy, and I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill. So lots of love to his family, his wife and kids, his extended family. And condolences to the Stones, it will be a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock.

Sir Mick paid an incredibly poignant tribute to Charlie on social media

"A fantastic drummer, steady as a rock. Love you Charlie. I've always loved you, beautiful man. Great condolences and sympathies to his family."

Sir Elton John added: "A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company."

