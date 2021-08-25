Mick Jagger's poignant tribute to Charlie Watts sparks huge reaction The iconic drummer passed away on 24 August

Sir Mick Jagger has paid tribute to his bandmate, Charlie Watts, following the death of the Rolling Stones drummer on Tuesday.

Charlie passed away at the age of 80 in a London hospital on 24 August, prompting a huge response from musicians and fans alike.

Heartbroken Mick chose to honour Charlie in an incredibly moving way. He shared a snapshot of his friend smiling while seated behind a drum kit. He poignantly chose not to add a caption.

Followers rushed to offer their condolences and support to 78-year-old Mick, including Luciana Gimenez - mother of Mick's 22-year-old son Lucas. "I am so sad baby," she wrote. "We will miss him."

"Sending love Mick. He was the greatest," one fan told the singer, with a second noting: "Argentina is a very sad place today." A third simply wrote: "Devastated."

Stones guitarist Keith Richards also took to social media to remember Charlie. He shared a photo of a set of drums with a 'closed' sign on them.

Charlie had been a member of the Rolling Stones since January 1963, when he joined Mick, Keith and Brian Jones in their up-and-coming group.

Among those to honour the late drummer were Beatles stars Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr. The latter tweeted: "God bless Charlie Watts. We're going to miss you man," while Paul described Charlie as a "lovely guy" and a "fantastic drummer".

Sir Elton John, meanwhile, wrote: "A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company."

And The Who's Roger Daltry said Charlie was "the perfect gentleman, as sharp in his manner of dress as he was on the drums".

Charlie is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Seraphina and granddaughter Charlotte. His death was announced in a statement from the Rolling Stones' publicist, which described him as "a cherished husband, father and grandfather" and "one of the greatest drummers of his generation".

