Sofia Vergara has had the time of her life as a judge on the recent season of America's Got Talent, as she's shown with her social media posts.

However, her newest snap showcased a moment of genuine terror for the star as she wondered what would happen next and how she would fare.

In a picture on her Instagram Stories, Sofia shared a still from the newest episode of AGT that showed her in a chair cowering in fear.

Behind her stood host Terry Crews holding a bell, as well as a dimly lit lamp which made the mood all the more eerie.

The snap came from the performance of one of the acts on the night of the penultimate quarter-finals, magician and horror-illusionist Klek Entos.

Sofia shared her moment of fear with her fans on social media

Klek's act required the participation of Sofia and Terry, which is why the two were on stage as he went through his routine.

Throughout his set, the Modern Family actress remained on the edge of her seat, reluctantly doing everything he said and keeping her head turned as far away as she could.

At one point toward the end, when a ghostly figure appeared, Sofia got up out of her chair and ran to hide behind an equally wary Terry.

However, for the most part, Klek's routine went off as planned and even received a standing ovation from Howie Mandel, although it also received the buzzer from Simon Cowell.

Heidi Klum, in her critiques, mentioned that while she enjoyed the act, she spent most of it scared for Sofia, who echoed her sentiments.

Klek Entos' act left the judges and audience reeling

When the host asked her for her own comments, she said, "I didn't really enjoy it because I was afraid of what was going to happen."

She even stated that she was still feeling a little shaken and "excited." However, she added that while she thought it started off a little bumpy, it eventually became a great show and encouraged viewers to vote for it.

