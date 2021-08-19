AGT's Nightbirde makes moving plea in latest post that leaves fans in awe

America's Got Talent star Nightbirde has been blown away by the support she's received from people around the world since her debut on the show.

The talented singer has been inundated with messages and gifts, including some incredible artwork.

And this week, Nightbirde took to Instagram to ask her fans to go and follow a number of talented artists who have drawn pictures and paintings of her.

VIDEO: Meet Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act Nightbirde

Alongside a series of photos of some of the masterpieces, she wrote: "I just wanted to take a second and continue to recognize these fantastic artists that have lent their craft to my image and I’m just in awe of their talents.

"Please go follow them! Thank you again to all of these artists and you can find each of them tagged in the art."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Okay – these are just spectacular," while another wrote: "Some great art for the amazing Nightbirde." A third added: "The fourth is my favourite but the best version is YOU." A fourth remarked: "Wow these are all so beautiful."

AGT's Nightbirde asked her fans to go and follower the artists behind the incredible drawings of her

Nightbirde, real name Jane Marczewski, was poised as one of the favourites to win AGT, but announced her departure prior to the live shows earlier in the month as she battles cancer.

She returned to the show last week via video link to talk to the judges and host Terry Crews, revealing her disbelief at just how many times her audition video had been viewed online.

Nightbirde has a legion of fans around the world

In her audition at the start of the series, Nightbirde told the audience and judges about her struggles with cancer and proceeded to wow everyone with a performance of her original song, It's OK.

She then received Simon Cowell's golden buzzer and her song even went to number one on iTunes.

Nightbirde received the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell

During her return to the show last week, Simon was visibly emotional as he told the singer: "You made the decision rightly so that your health is your priority right now, and when we spoke you feel like you've let people down.

"And I just want to say on behalf of all of us that you haven't let anyone down. Even though you haven't competed you have already won."

