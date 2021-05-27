Sofia Vergara wows in figure-hugging dress to tease exciting news The AGT star will soon be back on TV screens

Sofia Vergara turned heads in a gorgeous strapless dress as she teased the return of America's Got Talent.

The judge looked sensational in the figure-hugging red number, which featured ruched detailing and a sequin strap running along the centre, in a promo image shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

MORE: Sofia Vergara turns heads in red hot string bikini

Sofia let her eye-catching frock do all the talking, keeping the rest of her look simple by accessorising with a bracelet and two rings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in strapless beach dress

She wore her golden hair down in loose curls and added a subtle smokey eye and plum lips. Captioning the beautiful photo, she wrote: "One more week! #agt."

Her fans shared their excitement over the show's return as well as complimenting Sofia on her stunning hourglass figure.

"Gorgeous!" wrote one fan. "Woo hoo excited!" exclaimed another. A third added: "I can't wait! I love your dress," and a fourth gushed: "Your dress is gorgeous! I can't wait to see you."

MORE: Sofia Vergara parties in yellow swimsuit to celebrate special event

MORE: Sofia Vergara sparks huge reaction in silky black corset

Sofia looked gorgeous in her strapless dress

Sofia joined the judging panel on AGT last season and it was certainly an eventful debut! Heidi Klum was forced to briefly step away following a COVID-19 scare, and Simon Cowell missed most of the series after breaking his back following a bike accident.

Sofia recently returned to Los Angeles after a getaway at her luxurious holiday home, Casa Chipi Chipi, where she soaked up the sun with her husband, Joe Manganiello, and their pet Chihuahua.

The couple have been married since 2015 and delight fans when they post snapshots of themselves together.

Sofia's wedding dress was a work of art

Sofia has rocked some seriously chic outfits in the years since they tied the knot but her wedding dress can't be forgotten.

Grazia reported that it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the gown, and it was adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins and seven pounds of pearls.

The breathtaking dress was a custom design by Zuhair Murad and it featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate lace appliqué and a dramatic skirt with billowing train.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.