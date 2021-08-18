Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum bring some incredible moves to America's Got Talent Just two women killing the game

There's no stopping the dominance that America's Got Talent judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara have over the show's fashion aspect.

Both show up in extravagant looks all the time, but their latest appearances took everything up a notch.

Heidi shared a reel on her Instagram behind-the-scenes of the latest episode of AGT, which also featured her co-judge Sofia.

The two had some down time before the show officially kicked off, and had some fun together by dancing for the camera.

They showed off their best moves as Sofia swayed her hips and Heidi jived, with both eventually dropping low to the floor and then breaking into laughter.

Sofia stunned in a curvaceous black pantsuit for the new episode

"Much more fun dancing with you @sofiavergara @agt," Heidi captioned the video as the two danced to Doja Cat's new hit, Kiss Me More.

It's clear that the two judges love to have fun together and share a strong bond. They frequently tag and support each other on social media as well.

Coincidentally, both also appeared in this episode in similar outfits, featuring pants as the main silhouette.

Sofia showed up in a figure-hugging black pantsuit which featured a deeply plunging neckline, while Heidi showed off her more couture side with a high-waisted pant and matching top, all made of clashing fabrics and paired with a jacket.

Heidi prided clashing patterns in her Dolce & Gabbana outfit

The two were just as strong with the fashion game the previous week, as they showed up for the first quarter-final episode in dresses, Sofia's being a pink Marilyn Monroe-esque number while Heidi donned a feathered mini-dress.

For the second quarter-final, Sofia arrived in a show-stopping plunging gold gown, while Heidi brought her A-game in huge Moschino culotte pants.

