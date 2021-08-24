Sofia Vergara shares rare selfie with grown-up son Manolo amid health scare revelation The America's Got Talent star shares her son with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez

Sofia Vergara is a proud mom-of-one and enjoyed spending quality family time with her son over the weekend.

The America's Got Talent star took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to share a stunning selfie, showing her sitting outside on a picnic blanket with her son Manolo.

In the image, Sofia looked stylish dressed in a patterned blouse, with her long brunette hair styled in a sleek straight 'do.

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara stuns in figure-hugging dress

Manolo, meanwhile, looked cool dressed in a black T-shirt and baseball cap.

"Sundays," the doting mom captioned the image, alongside a series of love heart emojis.

The Modern Family star shares Manolo with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. The pair were childhood sweethearts and tied the knot when the actress was 18.

Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo

They welcomed Manolo in 1991, but split up two years later when their child was two years old.

However, they have remained on good terms, with Sofia previously telling Parade: "We're still close friends."

Sofia went on to marry Joe Manganiello in 2015, a year after confirming their relationship. Joe previously revealed that when they went on their first date, his now-wife spent time trying to convince him that they would never work out.

Sofia is a doting mom to her only son

"Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out," he told Haute Living. "Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there."

He continued: "She had just gotten out of a relationship and I knew that she wanted to be single. But we knew right away, and she knew she was screwed.

The AGT star with her husband Joe Manganiello

"I said to her, 'If you need to be single, go do it and do it now if that's what you need to do,' and she didn't. She tried to stay away from actors and I tried to stay away from actresses as much as possible, because of the fear of being away from each other."

When Sofia and Joe got married, Manalo was one of the 400 guests at their Palm Beach wedding, and he has a close bond with his stepfather.

