Kate Hudson leaves fans in tears with emotional Charlie Watts tribute Charlie passed away on Tuesday

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Rolling Stones' drummer Charlie Watts had passed away at the age of 80. Multiple tributes have flowed in for the star since the sad news of his passing.

Among those who remembered him was Hollywood superstar Kate Hudson, who left her fans in tears with her emotional words.

WATCH: The Rolling Stones surprise superfan in London

"Love to the Watts family," she wrote. "Love to @therollingstones family. Thinking of everyone. Charlie will be deeply missed."

Her post was accompanied by a series of photos of Charlie, some featuring the rock legend on his own, and others with his bandmates.

The Almost Famous star's followers were left heartbroken by her tribute, and many simply posted the broken heart emoji in the comments.

"God bless you Charlie Watts, you will be sorely missed," one wrote, while a second emotionally penned: "Love these pictures, my heart is sad and broken."

Kate left an emotional tribute for Charlie

A third added: Enormous loss," and a fourth commented: "How very sad. Love to all the family and friends. Never forgotten."

Charlie's old bandmates, Ronnie Wood and Sir Mick Jagger, have also left emotional tributes to their close friend.

Sharing a throwback image of himself with the late star, 74-year-old Ronnie said on Instagram: "I love you my fellow Gemini~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best."

Heartbroken Mick chose to honour Charlie in an incredibly moving way. He shared a snapshot of his friend smiling while seated behind a drum kit. He poignantly chose not to add a caption.

Keith Richards also took to social media to remember Charlie. He shared a photo of a set of drums with a 'closed' sign on them.

Members of the Rolling Stones left emotional tributes for Charlie

Charlie had been a member of the Rolling Stones since January 1963, when he joined Mick, Keith and Brian Jones in their up-and-coming group. Among those to honour the late drummer were Beatles stars Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.

The latter tweeted: "God bless Charlie Watts. We're going to miss you man," while Paul described Charlie as a "lovely guy" and a "fantastic drummer".

Sir Elton John, meanwhile, wrote: "A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company."

And The Who's Roger Daltry said Charlie was "the perfect gentleman, as sharp in his manner of dress as he was on the drums".

