Goldie Hawn is delighted as daughter Kate Hudson announces exciting news The Hollywood actress is also mom to Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn is a doting mother to three children who have all followed in her footsteps in the acting world.

The Hollywood star is incredibly proud of all her kids and wanted everyone to know just how proud she was of her daughter Kate Hudson this week.

Kate is set to star in Apple TV Plus series Truth Be Told Season 2, and shared a teaser trailer of the latest series on Instagram on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn showcases her dance moves in black swimsuit during Greek vacation

Goldie was one of the first to comment on the star's post, writing: "Excited!!" alongside a hand raising emoji.

Reese Witherspoon - whose company Hello Sunshine produced the show - also responded to the trailer, writing: "Sooo good!"

Kate stars in the series as media mogul Micah Keith, the childhood friend of podcaster Poppy Parnell (played by Octavia Spencer) who risks everything – including her life – to pursue truth and justice.

Kate adores acting and balances her busy career with looking after her three children – Ryder, 17, Bingham, ten, and Rani, two.

The Almost Famous star loves nothing more than being a mom and has enjoyed spending quality time with her kids at home during the pandemic.

The star is currently enjoying a European break with her family, having spent several weeks in Greece before moving on to explore Italy.

Goldie and her long-term partner Kurt Russell joined Kate in Greece at the beginning of their vacation too, later travelling to St Tropez.

Goldie and Kate are incredibly close and Kate lives just a few doors away from her mom in what was her childhood home.

The pair talk every day, with Kate previously telling PopSugar: "I can't really go a week. I've gone a week, but it's super rare. Kate opened up about her upbringing with her famous mother in an interview with People, revealing that she hoped to follow in Goldie's footsteps when raising her own daughter.

"My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own," she said.

"Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani... going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence,' you know?"

"Mom always said to be, 'Don't you ever let a man dim your light.' So I've never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together," she added. "That is what mom gave to me."

