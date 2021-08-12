Kate Hudson won’t leave home without this $15 travel essential

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kate Hudson has been giving us major FOMO as she has traveled around Europe this summer, but the Music star took a quick break from posting her dreamy vacation snaps on Instagram to dish on a major beauty secret.

And now we want the product too.

The Mother’s Day actress shared a photo that showed her palming Each & Every’s Sandalwood & Black Pepper aluminum-free deodorant, and she captioned it, "Don’t leave home without it @eachandevery." She also showed off her cherry red manicure.

Kate swears by Each & Every deodorant

The non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free deodorant is made with six clean ingredients and essential oils and it suits all skin types. Although Kate’s particular scent is only available on the brand’s site, there are more incredible Each & Every deodorant fragrance combos up for grabs on Amazon, including Cardamom & Ginger, Rose & Vanilla, Citrus & Vetiver, Lavender & Lemon, and more.

There’s also an unscented variety if you would rather go fragrance-free.

As for Kate’s excursions around Europe, she’s still living it up on her summer getaway (with her eco-friendly deodorant in tow) and she shared another snap that gave us total vibes of the season.

Kate has been spending time traveling around Greece and Italy

In the photo the mom-of-three shared on Instagram, she can be seen with her hair and body wrapped in a towel as she sipped a cocktail on a yacht. A bartender stood by her side with a metallic shaker after whipping up the drink for her.

"You guys! My friend Yiorgo made a cocktail that blew my mind! He made a syrup that took 48 hrs with spices and things and it had strawberry juice and well…I have no idea but I’m gonna find out and put his recipe on the @kingstvodka website because she was DELICIOUS!!! Thank you Yiorgo! And yes, I travel with my vodka cause it’s the best out there." Sounds so good!

Kate has been making fans swoon this summer with photos from her travels around Greece, and such was the same when she ventured to Umbria, Italy, she shared a post that warmed our hearts too.

Kate shared the sweetest family snaps while her family vacationed in Umbria, Italy

In the first picturesque snap, her daughter Rani, two, can be seen standing on a grassy hillside at sunset in a white dress and white sandals as she reached for her father Danny Fujikawa's hand.

Danny matched the tyke’s look in a white shirt, khaki pants, and a top hat, and the duo took in the serene surroundings, filled with greenery and hills in the background.

The mom-of-three also snapped her daughter laying on a blanket by a pool attempting to do some abs exercises - just like her mom.

"Umbria unfiltered. Which slide speaks to you? Obviously, they all speak to me but I have a soft spot for Rani’s low-key poolside ab workout," Kate captioned the photo.

Nearly all of Kate’s fans chose the photos that included Rani - further proof that the little one is a star in the making.

