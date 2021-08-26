Martine McCutcheon shows off tanned body in topless picture - fans react The star recently returned from a family holiday to Spain

Martine McCutcheon surprised fans on Wednesday when she shared an incredible picture of herself taken during her latest family holiday to Spain.

The actress looked stunning in the selfie, which showed her leaning against the hotel bedroom wardrobe whilst just wearing her bikini bottoms.

She wrote: "Spain... I miss you! The weather here is really lovely today – I'm so thankful for it! But, I have to admit, for me, nothing beats that feeling of getting in your cool bedroom after a day of sunbathing, with sea salt and sand in your hair and then laying on your fresh, cold, crisp, white sheets!

"Then I normally put some of my fave music on (I love a bit of Roxy Music) then I chill out for a while... Grab a little G&T with loads of ice whilst prancing about getting ready for dinner! Oooo maybe I should book somewhere away again soon – I've got myself in the mood again now!"

Martine looked stunning in the throwback holiday snap

She continued: "Maybe Spain can wait - I can grab a G&T, put new sheets on the bed and dance around to Roxy Music at home! #holidayvibes #bringthevibeshome #sunsandandsea P.S why do I always look browner in my hotel room than I do when I get home?! Anyone else lose their tan within days?!"

Her friends were quick to react to the sexy snap, with Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp and celebrity stylist Angie Smith all posting fire emojis.

The star has spent a lot of time with family during the summer holidays

"You look fierce! Total style icon xx" remarked a follower, whilst another joked about her EastEnders days, writing: "Phil Mitchell was a lucky man."

"Blimey look at you!! You look bloody incredible!! What's the secret?!" quizzed a third.

Martine has spoken in the past about her weight loss and approach to fitness. Back in 2017, she became an ambassador for the Cambridge Weight Plan and lost a stone as a result.