Martine McCutcheon delights fans as she shares surprise family update The star is a very proud mama!

Martine McCutcheon and her family were in for a surprise when they headed out for dinner in London on Sunday evening. The singer, her husband Jack McManus and their son Rafferty were sitting at their table when little Rafferty unexpectedly reached a major milestone.

"OMG! Someone lost his first tooth last night whilst dining at @jsheekeyldn!" Martine, 45, wrote alongside a photo of her son showing off his new gap. "We were enjoying an early birthday celebration for his daddy @jackmcmanus1 & Rafferty had been wobbling his tooth for days! Then whilst eating his spaghetti - Ta da! It fell out!

MORE: Martine McCutcheon poses in slinky bikini on rare holiday abroad

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon shares naked selfie as she tidies the house

"I like your style baby, I like your style... The tooth fairy came too! And she is definitely Spanish according to Rafferty - She left euros.... He's named her Gappy and she's from Mallorca! #lovehim #gappy #firsttoothlost #jsheeky #toothfairy #specialmoments.

READ: Martine McCutcheon shares very rare photo of brother – and reveals personal struggles

MORE: Martine McCutcheon stuns fans with endless legs in swimsuit photo

"Ps Rafferty wanted me to tell you all that he loves The Beatles and is 'Rocking' their 60s/70s vibe with his hippy shirt and 'Lucky' beads... This kid is an old soul!"

Martine shared a sweet snapshot of Rafferty and his new gap!

Martine and Jack were married at Lake Como in September 2016, having dated since 2009. They welcomed their little boy in February 2015.

READ: Martine McCutcheon reveals £7 secret to glossy coloured hair

MORE: EastEnders' Martine McCutcheon's family home is a musical haven

In a 2018 interview with What's On Live, Martine was asked about her experience of motherhood. "It's amazing!" she replied. "It's been the best thing that's ever happened to me.

The singer welcomed her little boy in 2015

"I love the fact that children help you rediscover a zest for life, an innocence and an excitement for everyday things. Just the love - the love is just out of this world. I always knew I wanted it, so I feel very grateful to have it."

During an appearance with Jack on Loose Women back in 2017, Martine touched upon the multiple miscarriages she suffered before becoming a mother to Rafferty. "Because it took me so long, I was ecstatic," she said of her pregnancy.

Jack and Martine are devoted parents

"I was checking the test. Because I'd lost babies before, Jack said let's not get excited. Every scan was scary. It was only when I held him in my arms that I let myself be happy."

The star sweetly added: "He's the love of my life - Jack agrees; he's first, we're second."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.