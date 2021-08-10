Martine McCutcheon shows off endless legs in white miniskirt - but fans have one big question The 45-year-old looks incredible

Martine McCutcheon has a new summer wardrobe staple - and she was keen to show it off to fans on Instagram.

The 45-year-old took to social media on Monday with a Boomerang video showing her shaking her hips in a white tulip-style skirt teamed with a sheer black blouse.

"Don't you just love it when you meet amazing/talented people on insta?" Martine wrote. "As you know I love to mention someone I think is fabulous or has a new business etc... @kerryannemarlin you are a force of nature.

Martine sparked a major fan reaction with her latest photo

"A great dancer, skipper, shopper, cancer survivor, clothes maker & an absolute beauty - The list goes on and on! I'm having a little wiggle in my new skirt that you've made! I love it! It's both sexy and classy and the fit and finish is beautiful. Bravo. Follow Kerry to see her designs, vintage items, her skipping and her general cuteness & madness! I adore her."

Martine's fans loved her post - but there was one major question that kept coming from her followers. "How did u lose weight? U look amazing xx," one asked the mum-of-one. "Wow look at the weight loss, spill the beans please you look fabulous xx," said another.

The mum-of-one looks incredible

A third wrote: "I can't believe how much weight u have lost, u look amazing, not that u didn't before mind!" And a fourth exclaimed: "Right that's it. How on earth did you maintain your gorgeous figure!! You look amazing!"

Martine has spoken in the past about her weight loss and approach to fitness. Back in 2017, she became an ambassador for the Cambridge Weight Plan and lost a stone as a result.

Martine is a proud mum to six-year-old Rafferty

Writing on social media at the time, Martine said: "Here's my silly little head feeling all giddy and happy because I reached my one stone target today on the @cambridgeweightplan. I'm SO thrilled."

Martine went on to reveal that her weight loss efforts had been slowed by her health problems. She said: "My loss was a tiny bit slower than the average person but to be honest I expected that as many diets/food plans didn’t work for me at all as the Lyme disease and ME can really play havoc with how your system works.

The actress has spoken in the past about her weight loss

"Plus, my consultant Donna stressed that my health is the most important thing so I took things a little more slowly whilst feeling more energised and even with health issues I've still managed to do it!"

