Martine McCutcheon's big secret is out! The 45-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to share some major news with her fans - and they couldn't have been happier for the star.

Mum-of-one Martine has been causing quite a stir online in recent months, with followers noting her slender and toned figure and her age-defying appearance.

MORE: Martine McCutcheon shows off endless legs in white miniskirt - but fans have one big question

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon shares naked selfie as she tidies the house

And now she has revealed one of the ways she maintains her youthful complexion.

READ: Martine McCutcheon shares very rare photo of brother – and reveals personal struggles

MORE: Martine McCutcheon stuns fans with incredible swimsuit photo

"Hello All! I have been keeping a little secret to myself but I am now super excited to be able to share with you all what I have been working on in the last couple of months…," Martine began her post. "I am SO proud and delighted to announce that I am the Face of @therapieclinic UK & Ireland."

Martine has a flawless complexion

Martine then explained her reasons for collaborating with the clinic. "As I've matured, I've realised it's all about making sure I feel good and confident in my own skin," she shared.

READ: Martine McCutcheon reveals £7 secret to glossy coloured hair

MORE: EastEnders' Martine McCutcheon's family home is a musical haven

"Thérapie Clinic are a one stop shop for everything I like to do to take care of myself and with treatments such as Botox & Laser Hair Removal, Thérapie gives me that extra boost to feel my absolute best.… I can't wait to show and tell you more! Lots of love, Martine X."

The 45-year-old looks better than ever

The singer's post comes after she gave fans a glimpse inside her ongoing health battles in a candid Instagram message.

READ: Martine McCutcheon's makeup always looks amazing - this is the £32 foundation she loves

MORE: Martine McCutcheon poses in slinky bikini on rare holiday abroad

Martine shared a striking selfie taken from inside her car, showing the star looking down at her lap, sunkissed in the evening sun.

Martine recently opened up about her health battles

In her typically upbeat fashion, she explained in the caption: "Sunshine! Hurrah! We are having a little drive as I've been having a flare-up of the fibro and lyme today and I feel like I've been hit on the head by a mallet! I get migraines from hell!

READ: Martine McCutcheon causes a stir wearing nothing but a headscarf

MORE: Martine McCutcheon shares very rare photo of sister – fans all saying the same thing

"I've managed to rest a bit and I wanted some fresh air & a little trip out - but the Sat Nav says one way & Waze says another! I never know which one to follow... Eyes down and concentrate! I bloody hate traffic! Sometimes Willy Waze isn't as on the ball as I'd like...

The star recently showcased her slender figure on Instagram

"Anyone else find that? And as for Sat Nav Steve... He's on his own planet! Have a lovely evening everyone! #decisionsdecisions #outofsaltstoday #alittledrive #perkmyselfup #freshairtherapy #sunshine #avoidthetraffic #concentration #satnavsteve #willywaze #donttrustthem."

Martine has faced a number of health setbacks in recent years. She was first diagnosed with ME in 2011 - a longterm illness that causes an overwhelming feeling of tiredness - and was then diagnosed with Lyme disease, an infectious bacterial condition passed on from being bitten by an infected tick. Fibromyalgia, meanwhile, causes pain all over the body.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.