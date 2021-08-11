Martine McCutcheon delights fans with beautiful sun-kissed photo with her son The star was missing her holiday

Martine McCutcheon is recently back from her family holiday, and she's already suffering from the post-holidays blues as she posted about how much she was missing the trip.

The former EastEnders star shared a picture of herself and her son, Rafferty, six, all bundled up in a towel as he sat on her lap.

The pair sat on a large deck chair, with a blue towel draped over it, and Martine stunned in a gorgeous black swimsuit.

They were sitting poolside, and to the side of them was a floatation device in the shape of a llama, which would be perfect for the pool!

In her caption, she wrote: "Missing the whole holiday vibe (And the tan) with my boys already!

"But the good news is that the weather is meant to be getting better & better this weekend! Whoop! Get your shades & Summer outfits ready people!"

Martine lamented about how she missed her holiday

Her fans went wild over the snap, with one writing: "Loveliness and gorgeousness all in one go," and a second adding: "Beautiful photo."

Many others shared their hopes that Martine had been correct with her weather forecast, as they prayed for a glorious weekend.

"Fingers crossed for a beautiful weekend," said one, while another penned: "It will be nicer once the sun's out...you and your little man look extremely happy regardless."

When she was on holiday, Martine wowed her followers when she modelled a slinky halterneck bikini top paired with a stylish black floral kaftan.

Perched in a swing chair, the 45-year-old actress showcased her tanned legs and foot tattoo in the photo, radiating happiness as she grinned for the camera.

The star is mum to son Rafferty

Rafferty was seen giving a thumbs up sign in the background, looking delighted to have escaped the UK in favour of sunnier climes.

The trip meant a lot to the 45-year-old, as she revealed that it was her first holiday with her husband in 15 years.

In her caption, she wrote: "Me & my shadow are sending you love from the beach! I can't tell you how much I’m appreciating this trip!

"Jack co-manages me (As well as doing his main job of being a songwriter and producer! - I know... it's a madhouse) and so we are together a lot but we work together loads!"

