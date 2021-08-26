Catherine Zeta-Jones in tears as her daughter Carys packs for college The 18-year-old graduated from High School back in May

Catherine Zeta-Jones took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday, and judging by her latest Instagram post, the day ended in tears.

Posting to her 3.8 million followers, the Hollywood actress revealed that her youngest daughter Carys was "packing her bags" to head to college and the big milestone had prompted her to go over old family videos.

"My daughter Carys prepares for college!!! Very cute alert!! The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth, (thus the lisp) and a passion for books."

"Carys is packing her bags and I am looking at old videos, don't tell her I posted this," she wrote alongside a crying face emoji.

Catherine became emotional whilst watching the video

The 57-second clip that accompanies the post shows a young Carys sat on her parents' bathroom floor whilst talking about "artic babies", including a "very, very cute" tiger, a fox and two polar bears.

Carys' move to college comes three months after her graduation, which was attended by her proud parents and her brother Dylan, 20.

Taking to Instagram back in May, Catherine shared a gorgeous new family photo to mark the special occasion.

Carys was surrounded by her family at her graduation

In the caption, she wrote: "Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you."

Another snap saw Dylan - who is a student at Brown University - affectionately pick up his little sister whilst she held on to her certificate. Catherine, 51, later remarked: "Schools out! Carys is college bound!"

Meanwhile, Michael gushed: "Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come! Dad."