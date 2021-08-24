Michael Douglas makes rare comments about ex-wife Diandra Luker The former couple share one son together

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are currently enjoying an extended summer vacation with their family in Majorca.

The Hollywood stars own a luxurious property on the Spanish island, which boasts ten bedrooms, 11,000 square feet of space and direct access to the sea. But there was a time when the couple felt less at home on their estate.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares family video inside unseen room in vacation home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones gets 'in a twist' in new bikini video

Michael previously shared the residence with his ex-wife Diandra Luker - that is until last year when he decided to buy out her share of the property. The former couple, who divorced in 2000 after 22 years of marriage, had each spent six months in Majorca as part of their divorce agreement.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones resembles a Disney princess in majestic mirror photo

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones debuts beautifully haunting new look with exciting news

They had tried to sell the home and put it on the market in 2014 but failed to receive a viable offer.

Michael and Diandra were married in 1977

In a new interview with Majorcan newspaper Ultima Hora, Michael admitted: "It was very uncomfortable sharing the property with my ex-wife Diandra.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in a crop top and leggings - and fans are obsessed

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones wows with epic beach photos to celebrate happy family news

"Six months for each of us wasn't very pleasant for anyone. Catherine is very happy here, especially now that we don't share with Diandra. She feels much more comfortable."

The former couple are proud parents to son Cameron

The 76-year-old - who shares son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18, with Catherine - also shared details of his family's routine in Majorca. "I devote at least two hours to reading the news," he revealed. "Then we do sport.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones is breathtaking in lace as she gives tour around stunning vacation home

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones displays endless legs in quirky swimsuit video

"Some days friends come over for lunch, we have a siesta and when we wake up it's when people in Los Angeles have begun to work so I can work from here with LA."

Michael shares two children with wife Catherine

Michael married Diandra - the daughter of an Austrian diplomat - in March 1977 and together they welcomed son Cameron the following year. Diandra filed for divorce in 1995.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones inundated with support from famous family following exciting news

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' new swimsuit video has some fans concerned

In 1999, Michael and Catherine. 51, started dating and they went on to tie the knot in November 2000.

Catherine recently shared a fun family video from Majorca

Michael's comments come after Catherine shared a fun family video from Majorca with her fans on Instagram. The clip showed the actress swimming in the ocean with her dad, David, which she captioned: "Safety first kids! Don’t try this at home [crying with laughter emoji] when you force your dad to swim with you, stick a life jacket on him!

"Caught in a current but I seem to be quite happy waving for the camera go daddy go!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here