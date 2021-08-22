Catherine Zeta-Jones looks sensational in purple swimsuit as she swims in the sea The Chicago actress is spending the summer at her home in Majorca

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked incredible in a purple swimsuit as she took a dip in the ocean over the weekend.

The Chicago actress is currently on vacation in Majorca and is there with her entire family – including her parents Patricia and David.

In her latest Instagram post, Michael Douglas' wife was captured on camera swimming in the sea with her father, and it looked like a great time was had by all!

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones hula hoops in her bikini in her huge garden in Spain

In the caption, the Hollywood star shared the backstory behind the clip, writing: "Safety first kids! Don’t try this at home [crying with laughter emoji] when you force your dad to swim with you, stick a life jacket on him!

"Caught in a current but I seem to be quite happy waving for the camera go daddy go!!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Looks like lots of fun!" while another wrote: "Omg! The sweetest." A third added: "Have a fabulous weekend with your gorgeous family."

Catherine Zeta-Jones took a dip in the sea with her dad

Catherine has been in Majorca since June, and has been staying at her holiday home over there.

The impressive property boasts ten bedrooms, 11,000 square feet of space and direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

During her time in Spain, Catherine has shared a number of posts sharing glimpses inside the property, including the lavish dining room where she recently enjoyed a sewing afternoon with her mom, and the spacious garden where the family hosted a Fourth of July party earlier in the summer.

The Chicago actress in her living room at her Spanish vacation home

While she is on holiday, work is not far from Catherine's mind either and the star shared some exciting news with her followers last week about her latest role.

Catherine will star in Tim Burton's Wednesday for Netflix as Morticia Addams, and described her excitement about taking on the iconic character alongside a photo of her channelling Morticia.

Catherine is away with husband Michael Douglas and their children

She wrote: "It’s ‘WEDNESDAY!’ I have channeled Morticia Addams many times in my life and now I get to play her directed by the incomparable Tim Burton in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’.

"I am so excited! Reuniting with Luis Guzman ( my nemesis in the movie ‘Traffic’) as Gomez, and the fabulous Jenna Ortega in the title role of Wednesday Addams. Can’t wait."

