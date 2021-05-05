Catherine Zeta-Jones is a doting mum to children Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, who she shares with husband Michael Douglas.

And even though they are both studying history and politics, Catherine revealed that her kids have expressed an interest in acting – despite Michael's warnings about their hopeful career path.

"Their love of the craft of acting is so strong that even when Michael... their brains they are doing politics and history in school, but their passion is acting," Catherine told Drew Barrymore on her talk show. '"And they’ve never done anything professional, but they would like to go into acting."

Catherine revealed that Michael – who is the son of the late actor Kirk Douglas – warned Dylan and Carys that should they pursue acting, they need to be prepared that they may always be associated with their famous parents' legacies.

She added: "But my kids, Michael has said to them what it is like to be, 'the daughter of' in the same industry, which I guess is similar if you are in business.

"If you are successful in business, your kids have, it’s not an easy way in, in fact, one has to prove oneself more, so even with that deterrent my kids are like, 'No, sorry we still want to do it.'"

Catherine and Michael's children want to pursue acting careers

Last month, Catherine admitted that she and Michael have done their best to deter their children from following in their famous footsteps.

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that," she said on the Today show.

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

