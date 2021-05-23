Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were every inch the proud parents as they posed with their daughter Carys at her high school graduation. Taking to Instagram this week, the Hollywood actress shared a gorgeous new family photo posing with her husband and their two children, 18-year-old Carys and 20-year-old Dylan.

In the caption, she wrote: "Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you."

Another snap saw Dylan - who is a student at Brown University - affectionately pick up his little sister whilst she held on to her certificate. Catherine, 51, later remarked: "Schools out! Carys is college bound!"

Meanwhile, Michael gushed: "Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come! Dad."

Catherine and Michael Douglas at their daughter Carys' high school graduation

Michelle Pfeiffer was quick to remark, writing: "Congratulations." Carys' half-brother Cameron Douglas also commented and said: "So proud of you Carys!"

Catherine had recently appeared on Today where she opened up about her kids and how they were most likely to follow in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

The actress shared this lovely mother-and-daughter snap

She said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

The star continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp - my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

