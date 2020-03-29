Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter Carys give 'baby' Taylor his first bath – see the sweet moment Catherine and Michael Douglas introduced their new pet to the world last month

Since welcoming their new dog Taylor Douglas to the world back in February, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her kids have been sharing the sweetest pictures and videos of the new furry family member, and on Saturday, mother and daughter united to film a very special milestone – Taylor's first bath.

Hollywood star Catherine shared the most adorable video on her Instagram, showing the duo bathing their pet in their luxurious home. "Spa day for Taylor, thank you @carys.douglas, just couldn't have done it without you," the 50-year-old captioned it.

In the clip Carys can be seen using a cup to pour "warm water" over the puppy whilst Catherine later massages the dog before Carys takes over again and wraps him up in a towel to dry him. The 16-year-old later shared a picture of the moment and wrote "baby's first bath" across it.

Little Taylor has clearly settled well into the family. Earlier this month he was pictured sitting in Michael Douglas' lap with Catherine admitting that the actor "loves" him. "It must be Love, Love, Love. When your husband loves the other guy in your life. Priceless," she said.

MORE: Take a look inside Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' beautiful home

The star later jokingly revealed how the puppy was ignoring social distancing rules to accompany her whilst working out at the gym. She wrote next to a clip showing her and Taylor working out: "My dog Taylor is just not getting the social distancing thing. But I am. Stay away and stay healthy."

Taylor joined the Douglas family a week after Michael Douglas's father Kirk passed away in February. At the time, Catherine posted a sweet video of Taylor getting used to his new surroundings at their family home in New York, and wrote in the caption: "Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world." Fans were quick to comment on the announcement, with one writing: "Aww so cute, looks like a teddy bear so sweet," while another wrote: "Aww, the best thing you'll do." A third added: "Aww, my heart is melting."