Holly Willoughby has shared a glimpse from her shoot for her upcoming book, Reflections. After teasing fans with tiny snippets, the This Morning host shared a glamourous behind-the-scenes video – and wow!

"I've been working away behind the scenes on my book and I am thrilled to finally reveal the cover for Reflections, publishing 28th October!" she said in the caption.

"Here's a glimpse backstage of the shoot… This book means so much to me and I can't wait to share it with you. You can pre-order a limited number of signed copies in the link in my bio… Thank you… always… #reflections."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Love this cover!! Can’t wait to get my signed copy and attend your event. This is so exciting." Another remarked: "Such a lovely cover Holly you look absolutely stunning beautiful congratulations hope it all goes well for you xxx."

Back in July, Holly revealed that she had been working on a book called Reflections, which will be released on 28 October. The non-fiction title will draw in on Holly's own experiences as she considers why we might simultaneously feel frantically busy and completely detached, the importance of listening to intuition and what it means to see yourself.

She also untangles topical and emotional issues such as body-image, burnout and control with candour, nuance and hard-won insight.

"I hope this starts a discussion and helps readers reflect on their own paths and on where they find themselves now," Holly said of the book. "Writing this book has been an intense experience; there are pieces of me between the pages.

"It's a one-off collection of personal essays, internal thoughts and stories. The time felt right to share this with you now and as our path goes on and we continue to walk along it, I can't wait to hold your hand and walk together."

