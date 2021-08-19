Holly Willoughby enchants with gorgeous bathtime photo The star knows how to unwind after a busy day!

Holly Willoughby is one of the faces of daytime television, but the star still needs to unwind like any of us, and on Saturday she posted an intimate bathtime photo.

The This Morning presenter looked like she was in heaven as she relaxed in the tub, surrounded by bubbles.

"Bath Day," she captioned the shot on her Instagram Stories, adding a rubber duck and bubbles sticker to the post. How blissful!

The 40-year-old has recently been enjoying a well-earned break from presenting and earlier this month stunned fans with a gorgeous selfie that showed off her natural beauty.

The star modelled barely-there makeup, applying a touch of mascara, blusher, a soft pink lip liner and a clear gloss. She styled her icy blonde locks in a loose updo, with soft waves framing her face.

The star unwinded after a long day

Clearly in beach holiday mode, Holly appeared to be wearing a white string bikini and a pretty blue cover-up.

Holly's image, which she captioned: "Morning …. Coffee?" was met by a wave of compliments from her fans on Instagram, who praised her for championing natural beauty and not going down the cosmetic surgery route.

One said: "So naturally beautiful" while another commented: "Natural beauty no fillers in that beautiful face". A third asked: "Your skin is flawless, what is your secret?"

But even though she's enjoying her summer break, the star still found some time to pop up on This Morning and it was for a heartwarming reason.

The TV star surprised studio guest Sophie, aged nine, who was visiting with her parents to fulfil her wish list of dream activities.

Holly has been enjoying a summer holiday

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford had been joined by Sophie, who was sadly suffering from a rare form of incurable cancer. During the interview, Ruth handed Sophie a tiara that Holly had worn from a This Morning pantomime.

Holly then appeared on a TV screen and said: "Oh, Sophie it's so, so lovely to meet you! I'm so sorry I can't be there, but when I heard you were coming on the show, I was like 'Right, I want to be there, I want to see her'. And I wish I could but I'm sending you a big virtual cuddle through the screen," the mum-of-three said.

She then added: "I was thinking, 'What was my favourite outfit from This Morning?', and it had to be my Cinderella dress and the best bit about that Cinderella dress was that tiara! So that's my favourite thing! And you're a lucky girl because I asked if I could take that tiara home for my daughter and they said no!"

