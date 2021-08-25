Holly Willoughby thrills fans as she teases exciting news The This Morning star has been busy!

Holly Willoughby got her followers on social media talking on Wednesday afternoon when she shared a message that left them wanting more.

Taking to Instagram, the glam star posted a quote which read: "Have you ever found yourself in that moment where you just wonder – what’s next? Maybe that moment, for you, is right now."

The mum-of-three captioned the post: "Something exciting is coming… tomorrow 1pm…"

Holly’s fans were quick to comment and share their enthusiasm for her upcoming news, with many writing "Exciting," and posting heart and star emojis while one fan commented: "Oooh can’t wait."

A third responded: "I AM AT WORK WHAT IS GOING ON."

An eagle-eyed follower spotted a clue in the image on Holly's post, writing: "Penguin logo… I'm guessing it's a book announcement."

Another agreed, chiming in: "I'm guessing a book cover?????"

Holly got fans talking with her announcement

Back in July, Holly revealed that she had been working on a book called Reflections, which will be released in October.

The non-fiction title will touch on the star's own experiences as well as being about "inner and outer beauty".

Sharing the news with her millions of Instagram followers at the time, the This Morning co-host shared a temporary book cover that showed her gazing to one side while wearing a soft pink jumper.

Reflections by Holly Willoughby, £10, Amazon

Holly captioned the stunning shot: "This is a message I’ve been looking forward to sending... I’ve been working on a very special project - a book!

"Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me. The book is called Reflections and is essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty."

She went on: "We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within… there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt so easy."

